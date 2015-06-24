CME traders push regulator to delay futures pit closure by 90 days

(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's
open-outcry futures pits, please see "Chicago Pits: End of an
Era" here)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 24 CME Group Inc's plan to
close most of its futures pits next month is facing its first
organized opposition from a small group of Chicago traders and
brokers who have hired a law firm to push regulators to give
more time for review.
Lawyers from Katten Muchin Rosenman sent a letter to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on behalf of the group, who
work on CME's open-outcry financial trading floor in Chicago, to
request a 90-day review on the closure of the pits, traders
backing the effort said on Wednesday.
CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator, on
Tuesday postponed the closure of the pits to July 6 from the
originally scheduled date of July 2. It said the CFTC could
further delay the closure by up to 90 days.
CME is closing its historic futures pits in Chicago and New
York because of dwindling open-outcry volume as the industry
increasingly moves toward screen trading.
A CFTC comment period on the closure would benefit CME
customers because users of Treasury futures cannot execute
certain trades, known as rolls in calendar spreads, as
efficiently in the electronic market as on the floor, said
Michael Mette, an independent trader in the Treasury pit who is
part of the group.
"We think that we still add value," Mette said, referring to
traders and brokers on the floor.
Lawyers working for the traders include Christian Kemnitz,
head of Katten's financial services litigation practice, and
Paul Huddle, who formerly worked in the CME's market regulation
department, according to traders and the firm's website. Kemnitz
did not immediately respond to an email and Huddle declined to
comment.
CME triggered a 10-day CFTC review of its plan to close the
pits with a filing to the agency on June 21. During the review,
CFTC staff could decide to further delay the closure if they
determine CME's plan presents "novel or complex issues that
require additional time to analyze" or is not properly
explained, according to agency rules.
CME, in the letter to the CFTC, said it had taken action to
address concerns that the closure of the pits would harm end
users in the Treasury and Eurodollar markets. The company in May
increased electronic offerings for trading Treasury futures
calendar spreads and plans to further expand the offerings to
meet customer demand, according to the letter.
A CME spokeswoman declined comment.
In the Treasury market, calendar rolls occur when an
existing spread trade position is shifted to future delivery
months as the current month contract matures.
Traders, bond investors and hedge funds trade spreads in
Treasuries and Eurodollars to express views on how quickly the
U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, or to protect
bets made elsewhere, including the vast over-the-counter swaps
market.
Open-outcry traders are able to customize an aspect of the
calendar rolls, known as "tails," more easily in the pit,
Treasury traders said. An attempt by the CME to improve the
functionality of the electronic market during the latest roll
period did not meet their needs, traders added.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)