For Chicago futures traders, one final round in the ring

CHICAGO, July 6 A few dozen Chicago traders will
don their multicolored jackets to trade soybean and forex
futures the old-fashioned way one last time on Monday, marking
the end of 167 years of open-outry trading in the city where it
was born.
Barring a last-minute delay by U.S. regulators, CME Group
Inc will end most of its open-outcry futures operations
in Chicago and New York after the closing bell on Monday,
concluding a tradition that once epitomized global financial
markets but succumbed to the efficiency and speed of machines.
The din of raucous shouting and frenzied hand gestures at
the cavernous Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor has faded over
the years, and now makes up only 1 percent of total volume. The
exchange's more active options pits will remain open for now,
although they too are losing ground to electronic dealing.
CME is moving ahead with the plan despite resistance from a
small group of floor brokers and traders in Chicago, who have
argued the closures would hurt end-users in the Treasury and
Eurodollar markets. Last month, they asked the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to open a 90-day review of the
plan.
The CFTC has until close of business on Monday to make a
decision about whether to delay the closures.
As the birthplace of futures trading, and with strong ties
to the traditions that surround it, the CME held off the shift
to an all-digital platform longer than most other exchanges.
In 2012, CME rival IntercontinentalExchange Inc
silenced 142 years of open-outcry trading in New York when it
closed the trading rings for sugar, cocoa and other soft
commodities. They were the last of ICE's markets to go all
electronic.
More than a decade earlier, the London International
Financial Futures Exchange became the first major futures house
to abandon open outcry when it switched abruptly to
all-electronic trading.
Last Thursday, traders remaining on the CME's grain and
financial floors in Chicago gathered for a group picture in the
soybean futures pit. They shared memories of their experiences
in the 167-year-old grain pits with each other and on Twitter.
"Goodnight open outcry," tweeted @BX825, who describes
himself as a grain trader and former floor trader.
"I loved it, I hated it, I survived it and am proud to have
been part of such a rich tradition. You made Chicago great."
