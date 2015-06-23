UPDATE 1-CME delays futures pit closure until July 6 or later

(Adds details, background, quote)

CHICAGO, June 23 CME Group said on Tuesday that it will delay the closure of most of its open-outcry futures markets by at least one trading day due to a "technical revision" in its filing with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6, not July 2 as previously announced, pending a review by the regulator. The CFTC could delay the pits' closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.

Laurie Bischel, a CME spokeswoman, declined to comment further. A CFTC spokesman could not immediately be reached after normal business hours.

CME, the world's largest futures exchange operator, announced in February that it would close most of its open-outcry futures markets in Chicago and New York due to dwindling volumes and migrate trading to its electronic platform. The decision came after floor volumes fell to 1 percent of CME total futures volume, according to the company.

However, some traders have objected to the move.

On June 21, CME submitted a letter to the CFTC that said traders in its Treasury and Eurodollar futures markets had raised specific concerns that "certain end users will be materially harmed" by the closure of the open-outcry pits.

CME performed a "business analysis of the situation" and took action to address the concerns, according to the letter.

CME said the delay would not impact its plans to move its Chicago open-outcry options pits from the current grain trading room to the adjacent financial room by September.

CME's revision of its filing "will delay the party," said Dan Basse, president of agricultural consultancy AgResource Co in Chicago.

"There were a lot of old-timers coming back to the floor on July 2 to say goodbye," he said. "But I don't see this having much of an impact on trade since most everybody is trading on screens now."

(Reporting by Karl Plume and Tom Polansek; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)