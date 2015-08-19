CME Group to launch new pork cutout index

CHICAGO Aug 19 The CME Group Inc, the
world's largest livestock futures exchange, effective Aug. 24
will begin publishing a new pork cutout index on its website and
through the exchange's Price Reporting System (PRS), the CME
said on Wednesday.
The index issued each day will consist of a five-day moving
weighted average price using the daily negotiated trade Free On
Board (FOB) plant prices reported by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's report PK602.
(here)
CME's pork cutout index will be published alongside its
current lean hog index.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)