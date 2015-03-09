版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一 16:16 BJT

MOVES-CME Group appoints Christopher Fix head of Asia Pacific

March 9 CME Group Inc, operator of the world's largest futures market, said it appointed Christopher Fix as managing director and head of Asia Pacific.

Fix previously served as chief executive of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

At CME, Fix will be responsible for developing benchmark products and services in the region.

Fix, who will be based in Singapore, will report to William Knottenbelt, senior managing director and head of international, CME Group. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐