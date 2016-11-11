UPDATE 1-CME CEO Gill to retire at year's end; Duffy to get expanded role

(Adds details and background)
Nov 10 Phupinder Gill, chief executive of CME
Group Inc since 2012, will retire at year's end, the
world's largest futures market operator said in a statement on
Thursday.
Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy has taken on the additional
role of CEO, and Bryan Durkin, chief commercial officer
currently, was made president of the company. The two will work
with Gill over the next two months on the transition.
"Going forward, our strategy remains unchanged," Duffy said
in the statement.
Malaysia-born, Singapore-raised Gill, 56, is a 28-year
veteran of the company that was once, as the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, the smaller of Chicago's two futures exchanges. CME is
now a global giant with footprints in New York and London and
offering trading in contracts tied to everything from gold to
interest rates.
On Wednesday CME's exchanges chalked up record volume after
Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win triggered massive
market swings.
Gill's departure was not expected, but in the statement he
said it was "the right time to retire."
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Ann Saphir in
San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)