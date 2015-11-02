CME online trading platform unavailable until further notice -notice

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 2 CME Group's online trading platform CME direct will be unavailable until further notice due to a technical issue, the exchange said in a member notice on Monday.
The notice, sent at 8:57 a.m. EST (1357 GMT), followed an earlier message noting that connectivity issues were affecting CME Direct users' ability to log in.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.