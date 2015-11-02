CME online trading platform unavailable until further notice -notice

NEW YORK Nov 2 CME Group's online trading platform CME direct will be unavailable until further notice due to a technical issue, the exchange said in a member notice on Monday.

The notice, sent at 8:57 a.m. EST (1357 GMT), followed an earlier message noting that connectivity issues were affecting CME Direct users' ability to log in.

