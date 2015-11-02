版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 01:55 BJT

CME reopens online trading platform after technical glitch - notice

NEW YORK Nov 2 CME Group Inc. has reopened its online trading platform CME Direct, four hours after the system was shut due to a technical glitch, it said in a member notice on Monday. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

