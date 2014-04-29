CME mulls price fluctuation limits for gold, silver -official

NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. derivatives exchange CME
Group is considering introducing daily limits on the
size of price moves in gold and silver futures in a bid to rein
in wild volatility that has curbed investor appetite in recent
years, a CME official said on Tuesday.
Currently, the CME Group has price fluctuation limits for
some of its energy futures contracts including crude oil, but
none for its precious and base metal products.
"We don't have price limits in gold and silver. That's
something that we are looking into," Miguel Vias, CME Group's
director of metal products, told an audience at an event held by
commodities consultant CPM Group in New York.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)