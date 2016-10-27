Futures market operator CME Group's profit jumps 31.4 pct

Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.

The company's net income rose to $472.8 million, or $1.39 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $359.9 million, or 1.06 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)