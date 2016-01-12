CME lifts force majeure for most Illinois river soybean shipping stations

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
Jan 12 CME Group Inc on Tuesday said force majeure was no longer in effect at a majority of Illinois River soybean shipping stations.
However, the exchange said force majeure conditions continued at some exchange-approved soybean shipping stations that might prevent those facilities from loading.
At those stations, under Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rules, shippers must arrange for grain to be loaded at an alternative location that is not under force majeure.
The board declared force majeure for all soybean shipping stations until further notice on Jan. 4 because of flooding on the Illinois river. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.