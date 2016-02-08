CME Group says delists 2019 soymeal contracts, reviews specifications

CHICAGO Feb 8 The CME Group on Monday
said it was delisting all three of its 2019 soymeal futures
contracts <0#SM:> as the exchange conducts customer outreach
ahead of potential changes in the contract specifications.
The exchange has been looking into reducing the protein
content specification for soymeal futures to more accurately
reflect product available in cash markets. The exchange in a
release said it was delisting the July, October
and December 2019 contracts, adding that the contracts
eventually will be relisted.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Chris Reese)