CME Group halts Globex trading due to tech prob, evening session delayed

SYDNEY Aug 25 CME Group said on Monday it had stopped nearly all trading on its Globex platform as a result of a technical problem, delaying the opening of the overnight session.

All CME Globex Markets with the exception of Bursa Malaysia derivatives have been halted, the U.S. exchange operator said on its website, citing an unspecified technical problem.

Trading scheduled to begin at 1700 Central Eastern Time has been delayed, CME Group said. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)
