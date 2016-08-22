CME Group suspends gold, natural gas trader for spoofing

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 22 CME Group Inc on Monday
suspended from its markets a futures trader who used the
manipulative practice known as spoofing and was suspected of
money laundering, the exchange operator said.
CME, which owns Comex, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and
other markets, barred Andrey Sakharov from trading for 60 days
and could extend his ban, according to a disciplinary notice.
Contact information for Sakharov could not immediately be
found.
On multiple dates starting last month, he entered electronic
orders in CME's gold and natural gas markets that he did not
intend to trade, the disciplinary notice said.
The practice of placing bids to buy or offers to sell
contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution is
known as spoofing and is illegal. It is used to create an
illusion of demand in markets, so that spoofers can influence
prices to benefit their market positions.
Last month, a U.S. judge sentenced trader Michael Coscia to
three years in prison for spoofing on futures markets run by CME
and rival Intercontinental Exchange Inc. He was the
first person criminally convicted of spoofing.
Sakharov entered trades in CME markets through accounts held
in at least five other people's names, according to CME's
notice.
He told a trading firm that while "he wanted to have
individual access to these accounts, as well as future accounts
he planned on opening with the firm, he did not want to be
officially associated with the accounts since he was concerned
that he may be banned from trading," the notice said.
The trading firm, which was not named, told CME that an
account Sakharov used "was reported to the Cyprus Securities and
Exchange Commission following suspicions of money laundering,"
the notice said.
In an unrelated case last year, two metals traders that CME
suspended for spoofing through the same process used to
discipline Sakharov were eventually banned permanently from U.S.
trading.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)