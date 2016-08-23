UPDATE 1-CME Group urgently suspends trader for spoofing

(Adds details, CME quote)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Aug 22 CME Group Inc urgently
suspended a futures trader from its markets for spoofing on
Monday, the exchange operator said, the latest regulatory action
over the manipulative trading practice.
The company, which owns Comex, the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange and other markets, barred Andrey Sakharov from trading
for 60 days and could extend his ban, according to a
disciplinary notice.
Contact information for Sakharov could not immediately be
found.
CME suspended him based on "a good faith determination that
there are substantial reasons to believe that such immediate
action is necessary to protect the best interests of the
exchange," the disciplinary notice said.
On multiple dates starting last month, Sakharov entered
electronic orders in CME's gold and natural gas markets that he
did not intend to trade, the disciplinary notice said.
The practice of placing bids to buy or offers to sell
contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution is
known as spoofing and is illegal. It is used to create an
illusion of demand in markets, so that spoofers can influence
prices to benefit their market positions.
Sakharov repeatedly placed large and small orders on
opposite sides of the August 2016 gold and natural gas futures
markets while improperly using an account in someone else's
name, CME said. Less than 100 milliseconds later, he generally
canceled the large orders and the small orders were filled,
according to the notice.
Sakharov also entered trades for at least four other
accounts held in other people's names, the notice said.
He told a trading firm that while "he wanted to have
individual access to these accounts, as well as future accounts
he planned on opening with the firm, he did not want to be
officially associated with the accounts since he was concerned
that he may be banned from trading," the notice said.
The trading firm, which was not named, told CME that an
account Sakharov used "was reported to the Cyprus Securities and
Exchange Commission following suspicions of money laundering,"
the notice said.
In an unrelated case that began last year, two metals
traders that CME suspended for spoofing through the same process
used to discipline Sakharov were eventually banned permanently
from U.S. trading.
Last month, a U.S. judge sentenced trader Michael Coscia to
three years in prison for spoofing on futures markets run by CME
and rival Intercontinental Exchange Inc. He was the
first person criminally convicted of spoofing.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Sandra Maler)