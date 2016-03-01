CME Group bans husband, wife over improper cattle trades

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 1 A husband and wife have been banned for life from CME Group Inc markets for using noncompetitive cattle trades to improperly transfer funds, according to disciplinary notices issued on Tuesday.
Aaron Wilkey and his wife, Melissa, electronically executed numerous noncompetitive transactions in CME's feeder cattle futures from December 2012 to April 2013, the notices said.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets, bars the practice.
The Wilkeys could not immediately be reached for comment. A CME panel found that the Wilkeys had committed the violations after they did not answer the charges against them.
They transferred money to an account controlled by Melissa from accounts controlled by Aaron, according to CME. Separately, Aaron Wilkey improperly prearranged trades to transfer money to his wife's account from his mother's account, the company said.
Aaron and Melissa Wilkey have each been ordered to pay a $100,000 fine to CME, along with restitution and disgorgement for the improper trades. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage: