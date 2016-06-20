CME says to launch EU wheat futures in September

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 CME Group said on Monday it plans to launch European Union wheat futures and options on Sept. 12, completing a long-planned entry into the world's biggest wheat production zone where it will go head to head with Euronext.
The futures will be listed on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), CME said in a statement.
They will be priced in euros and physically deliverable to silos in France, in line with draft versions previously reported by market sources.
The first delivery position open for trading will be December 2016 and quality specifications will include minimum levels of 10.5 percent for protein and 170 for Hagberg falling numbers, it said.
CME will be competing against Euronext's milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> that is a price benchmark in the EU. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group