CME says to launch EU wheat futures in September

PARIS, June 20 CME Group said on Monday it plans to launch European Union wheat futures and options on Sept. 12, completing a long-planned entry into the world's biggest wheat production zone where it will go head to head with Euronext.

The futures will be listed on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), CME said in a statement.

They will be priced in euros and physically deliverable to silos in France, in line with draft versions previously reported by market sources.

The first delivery position open for trading will be December 2016 and quality specifications will include minimum levels of 10.5 percent for protein and 170 for Hagberg falling numbers, it said.

CME will be competing against Euronext's milling wheat contract <0#BL2:> that is a price benchmark in the EU. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent)