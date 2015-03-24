CME says no decision yet on EU wheat launch

GENEVA, March 24 CME Group said on
Tuesday it could not yet confirm whether it would launch a
European Union wheat contract as it is still to finalise
details.
"We have made significant progress and are in the last
stages which is signing capacity for delivery," Eric Hasham,
Senior Director Agriculture and Alternative Products at CME
Group, told operators during a presentation at the Cereals
Europe conference in Geneva.
"Subject to those last stages being completed ... we'll then
be in a position on making a call on whether to launch a
contract."
CME, the world's largest futures exchange, had been planning
to launch its EU wheat futures by the end of April, according to
a draft document seen by Reuters.
The U.S. group's entry into the western European wheat
market would be a challenge to Euronext's regional
supremacy in wheat.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz,
editing by Michel Rose)