Broadcaster CME delays guidance, investor day

BRIEF-IEC Electronics Q1 loss per share $0.09
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
PRAGUE, Sept 19 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR will release its 2011 guidance with its third-quarter results presentation, delaying this week's expected announcement, CME's vice president for communication Romana Wyllie said on Monday.
CME was due to release its outlook for revenue and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at a Sept. 21 investor day, which was cancelled due to market volatility, she said.
"We postponed it due to the fact that markets are volatile at this moment and mostly our American investors are not able to come now," she told Reuters. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.
* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)