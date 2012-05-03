UPDATE 1-CME delays start of expanded grain trading by one week

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
CHICAGO May 3 CME Group said on Thursday it will delay an expansion of grain trading hours by one week, giving rival IntercontinentalExchange Inc a head start in implementing nearly around-the-clock trading.
Trading hours for CME's contracts will increase starting on May 21, instead of on May 14, according to the exchange-operator.
The delay is a quick change of plans for the CME, which announced the expansion in trading hours on Tuesday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday that CME had not yet notified regulators of the change and could not implement the new hours as planned.
Under the new hours, electronic trading is set to run continuously from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. Central time the next day, Monday to Friday. The change applies to CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soybean meal, soybean oil, oats, rough rice and ethanol contracts.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS