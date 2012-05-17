版本:
2012年 5月 17日

CME Group submits request to expand grain trading-sources

WASHINGTON May 16 CME Group on Wednesday submitted a revamped request to expand grain trading to 21 hours per day, sources familiar with the matter said.

The request was submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and replaces an earlier plan to expand grain trading to 22 hours a day.

