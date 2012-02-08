版本:
CME: Energy futures, options volume hits record Tues

Feb 8 CME Group said the exchange had record volumes for combined CME Group energy futures and options on Tuesday, totaling 3,489,302 contracts -- 13 percent above the previous high.

The previous record of 3,098,129 contracts was set on Feb. 22, 2010, CME said in a statement on Wednesday.

