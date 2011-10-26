CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME Q3 revenue beats estimates on FX

(Corrects Q3 OIBDA figure in fourth paragraph to read $8.9 mln
instead of $13.4 mln)
* Q3 revenue $165.5 mln vs $152.1 mln forecast
* Confirms outlook, sees FY revenue of $850 mln
PRAGUE, Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR on Wednesday
reported a rise in third-quarter revenue to $165.5 million,
beating expectations, helped by firmer currencies in its
markets.
Analysts had expected the company, active in six central and
eastern European countries, to post revenue of $152.1 million in
the quarter, which is typically a weak period for broadcasting.
CME confirmed its outlook for revenue of around $850 million
for the full year and operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) at around $166 million.
Third-quarter OIBDA was $8.9 million after a loss a year ago
and was above expectations for $4.8 million.
CME swung to a net loss of $82.1 million due to a one-off
foreign exchange loss, which analysts had expected, related to
debt revaluation.
"Strong local currencies and mild improvements across ad
markets in CEE improved the results, hand in hand with
increasing market share," Ceska Sporitelna said.
"All in all CME performed relatively well and we can expect
positive market reaction today."
Advertising spending in CME's markets, including its largest
in the Czech Republic, has slowly recovered from a sharp drop
during the economic crisis of 2009.
In 2010, revenue rose to $731.1 million, but was down from
$1 billion posted in 2008. CME has said it does not expect ad
spending to return to pre-crisis levels until 2013.
Shares in the company, partly owned by Time Warner
and U.S. investor Ronald Lauder, have dropped 48 percent this
year, underperforming a fall of 23 percent for Prague's main
index .
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham)