UPDATE 2-TV group CME's Q3 revenue beats estimates

* Q3 revenue $165.5 mln vs $152.1 mln avg estimate
* Sees FY revenue at $850 mln, confirms forecasts
* Aims to grow in 2012 with strong market share
* Shares drop 1 pct in Prague, underperform
PRAGUE, Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR posted a
forecast-beating 23 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and
confirmed expectations for a rise in 2011 as its ad markets
gradually recover.
The company, active in six central and eastern European
markets, said revenue would grow to around $850 million for the
full year and operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) to $166 million.
The guidance was roughly in line with analysts' forecasts,
which the company had said at several times it was comfortable
with before releasing its own outlook on Wednesday.
Shares in CME fell 1 percent from an eight-week high to 198
crowns, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Prague market
.
Despite a slowdown in central and eastern Europe's economies
as a result of the euro zone debt crisis, CME said it would aim
to maintain or boost market share and organic growth.
"Although the macroeconomic conditions in 2012 might be
challenging, we will endeavor to deliver further growth," CME
said.
"In 2012 we will continue to maintain financial discipline,
continue to deleverage and focus on further revenue
diversification through our one-content, multiple-distribution
strategy."
SLOW REBOUND
In 2010, revenue rose to $731.1 million, but still short of
the $1 billion it generated in 2008. CME has said it does not
expect ad spending to return to pre-crisis levels until 2013.
It said ad spending should rise 2 percent in its markets in
the fourth quarter after stagnation in the previous nine months.
CME's third-quarter revenue rose to $165.5 million, helped
by currency movements.
Analysts had expected revenue of $152.1 million in the
quarter, a weak typically period for broadcasters.
Third-quarter OIBDA was $8.9 million after a loss a year ago
but CME swung to a net loss of $82.1 million due to a one-off
foreign exchange loss, which analysts had expected.
"Strong local currencies and mild improvements across ad
markets in CEE improved the results, hand in hand with
increasing market share," Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna said.
Advertising spending in CME's markets, including its largest
in the Czech Republic, has slowly recovered from a sharp drop
during the economic crisis of 2009.
Shares in CME, partly owned by Time Warner and U.S.
investor Ronald Lauder, have dropped 48.5 percent in 2011,
versus a fall of 22.5 percent for Prague's main index.
Reuters reported from sources this month that Time Warner
and Vivendi would likely place the only two binding
bids for a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN
worth more than $800 million.
CME officials declined to comment on a conference call on
the bid and possible opportunities for CME.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; Editing by Erica
Billingham and Will Waterman)