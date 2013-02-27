UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME looking for ways to improve liquidity

* Company hit by lacklustre ad spending in CEE
* In talks with Time Warner on increasing stake
* Raises ad prices, fees to improve performance
PRAGUE, Feb 27 Central European Media
Enterprises said it is looking to raise cash
by selling assets, raising fees and holding talks with its
largest shareholder, Time Warner Inc, over increasing
its stake in the broadcaster.
U.S. media company Time Warner, the owner of the HBO cable
network and the Warner Bros. film studio, currently holds a 49.9
percent share in CME, which operates TV stations in central
Europe, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia.
The Czech broadcaster has seen sales fall in past quarter as
the global economic downturn curbed companies' willingness to
spend on advertising.
CME said it was mulling new equity financing, asset sales
and renegotiating fees with a number of major suppliers among
ways to raise cash.
The company reported a 20.7 percent drop in fourth quarter
underlying profit (OIBDA) to $60.7 million, below the average
estimate of $66.6 million in a Reuters poll.
Full year OIBDA fell by 16.2 percent to $ 125.4 million,
below the company's guidance for $ 130-140 million.
"Challenging times require bold actions: increasing
advertising prices and carriage fees," Chief Executive Adrian
Sarbu said in a note.