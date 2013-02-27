版本:
Broadcaster CME cuts cash flow estimates

PRAGUE Feb 27 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) made significant downward revisions in its estimates of cash flows from its operations after a lack of recovery in the fourth made the outlook less certain.

CME posted a record $494.2 million net loss for the fourth quarter earlier in the day after taking a non-cash $522.5 million impairment charge.

The broadcaster said in a regulatory filing the impairments included $297.9 million related to goodwill in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic and $180.6 million to fully impair broadcast licenses in Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.
