UPDATE 1-High-frequency firm fined for trading malfunctions

* Exchange CME fines Infinium $850,000 for three incidents
* Computer errors led to rapid-fire futures trades
(Adds Infinium comment)
By Jonathan Spicer
Nov 25 Exchange operator CME Group Inc (CME.O)
fined Infinium Capital Management, a U.S. high-frequency
trading firm, a total of $850,000 for three separate computer
malfunctions that rattled futures markets in 2009 and 2010.
Infinium trading programs malfunctioned on Oct. 7 and again
on Oct. 28, 2009, causing uncontrolled selling of e-mini
contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Then on Feb. 3,
2010, the firm lost control of an algorithm that bought oil
futures in rapid succession on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.
CME, which runs both exchanges, charged the firm on Friday
for "acts detrimental" to the marketplace in the October
incident, for improper identification in the February incident
and for failing to supervise its activities in both cases.
Reuters reported the oil-futures algorithm malfunction and
CME investigation last year. Infinium's buying on Feb. 3
sparked a frenzied $1 surge in oil prices late that day as the
computer program sent thousands of orders per second, racking
up a million-dollar loss for the firm. [ID:nN25119290]
Infinium neither admitted not denied the rule violations,
CME said in separate disciplinary notices.
High-frequency firms rely on rapid-fire trades and
short-term strategies to make markets and earn the spreads on
fleeting price imbalances.
Although these firms add much liquidity to securities, they
have been criticized by some for destabilizing markets and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering new rules
that could rein them in.
Infinium, run by Chief Executive Charles Whitman, is a
household name in Chicago's trading community and a member of
the Futures Industry Association's Principal Traders Group, a
lobby group for high-frequency traders.
CME found that Infinium errantly sold 6,958 December-dated
e-mini Nasdaq 100 Index futures over seven seconds early on
Oct. 28. The firm later contacted the exchange about the
problem, resulting in price changes in 763 contracts.
A similar malfunction with the same so-called automated
trading system happened on Oct. 7, although Infinium "took no
further action to correct, modify, or disable" it before Oct.
28, CME said.
Those two incidents resulted in a $500,000 fine.
The malfunction on the NYMEX - which involved the trading
of an exchange-traded fund called United States Oil Fund and
the U.S. crude benchmark future, West Texas Intermediate CLc1
- resulted in a $350,000 fine.
CME said that, in that instance, Infinium used an algorithm
in the open market that had been created the previous night
with only one to two hours of back-testing.
Greg Eickbush, Infinium's chief operating officer, said it
was likely the largest fine handed down for a nonfraudulent human error in this market.
"I think that just represents the times and the current
environment more than anything else," he said of the sharp
scrutiny of high-frequency trading.
"We didn't want to be on the precedent-setting end of any
fines, however we do understand the importance of keeping the
marketplace as transparent and as trustworthy as possible,"
Eickbush added. "We haven't had a problem since, nor do we see
any problems in the future."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Tim Dobbyn and
Andre Grenon)