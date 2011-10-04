CME says 20 pct of business comes from overseas

CHICAGO Oct 4 About 20 percent of trading at CME Group Inc (CME.O) comes from outside North America, and that figure is likely to grow in coming months and years, top executives at the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator said on Tuesday.

"This is only the beginning of the internationalization program," Chief Operating Officer Phupinder Gill told analysts at CME Group headquarters.

CME has stayed on the sidelines as rivals such as Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext have tried to grow by acquisition, focusing on expanding international sales at its existing exchanges instead.

The non-North American trading data, released for the first time, suggests that CME is making headway on that goal.

Some 44 percent of market data revenue comes from outside of North America, underscoring the high level of interest in CME products from abroad, Gill said Tuesday.

CME, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange, gets the bulk of its revenue from trading fees and sales of market data. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)