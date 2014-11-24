CME says to launch low-grade iron ore futures

SINGAPORE Nov 24 CME Group, the biggest
operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said on Monday it would
launch trading and clearing of lower grade iron ore futures on
Dec. 8.
The new cash-settled contract for 58-percent grade iron ore
for delivery to China will add to CME's current suite of iron
ore futures and options, including the 62-percent futures
contracts, it said in a statement.
The launch would come ahead of plans by the Singapore
Exchange to unveil a similar product early next year.
Each CME contract will have a size of 500 dry metric tonnes,
the exchange said.
