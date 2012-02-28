版本:
CME, RIM to clear Japanese energy OTC products

SINGAPORE Feb 28 Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc. and Japanese energy information provider RIM Intelligence have signed an agreement to develop clearing services for over-the-counter risk management products used by the Japanese energy industry.

The products will be listed on the U.S.-based NYMEX exchange, which is owned by CME, and cleared through CME Clearport, the two parties said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Partnerships with market-leading pricing organisations like RIM Intelligence are central to CME Group's strategy of developing regional products and services for customers," said Gary Morsches, CME's managing director for energy products.

A CME spokesman declined to comment on the specific products that will be included under the agreement, and said a launch is expected later this year.

RIM assesses prices for various energy products, including crude oil, oil products, liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals.

