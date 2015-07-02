Technology, progress bypass Chicago's pit traders

(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 2 Technology has long benefited
Chicago's futures exchanges, historians say, even though
electronic trading is the final blow for its human brokers,
rendering obsolete the "open-outcry" futures pits on the trading
floor where they have worked for generations.
CME Group Inc plans to close most of these pits as
early as July 6, in favor of all-electronic trading, after
floor-based volumes fell to 1 percent of total business. Options
pits will remain open.
The rough-and-tumble times of the floor were an iconic part
of Chicago, and their passing is lamented by historians and
traders alike - even though history suggests traders will
swiftly adapt.
"It's a whole culture that has disappeared, and it was
colorful and lively. I am sorry to see it go, but such is
progress," said Libby Mahoney, curator at the Chicago History
Museum.
But she added: "It was a cutthroat business, too. Chicago
traders are considered the best in the world for a reason. They
are pretty hard-nosed."
Chicago is where modern-day futures trading began after a
group of grain merchants formed the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) in 1848, the year that saw the arrival of railroads in
the city that was to become the country's busiest rail hub.
It was also that year that the I&M Canal was completed,
connecting the Chicago and Illinois rivers to open another
artery of commerce.
"Location, technology and trade seem to be in our blood. All
these factors come together to create the right environment for
this trading," said Mahoney.
Chicago was ideally situated as a trading center, located
between fertile Midwest farmland and population centers on the
East Coast. Lake Michigan offered access to ships bearing
lumber, iron, coal and grain.
"It really was the first central market for world trade. It
established a market for the farmers, a central market where
prices could be established," Mahoney said.
The CBOT's founding followed the opening in 1842 of the
first steam-powered grain elevator in Buffalo, New York.
In the next two decades, merchants devised ways to trade
grain in bulk rather than haggle over sacks of wheat from
individual farms. Key developments included a standardized wheat
grading system, and warehouse receipts that had the same value
as physical grain.
Later, the telegraph and the telephone facilitated the flow
of information between Chicago and the rest of the world about
supply and demand.
As the CBOT grew, pit traders thrived in the open-outcry
environment where it was possible for anyone with street smarts
to make a fortune in the markets through sheer hustle and nerve.
Even in the last decade, as smartphones and tablet computers
became commonplace in the pits, the dwindling number of floor
traders still used the same hand signals as their grandfathers
and relied on reading the mood and body language of their
colleagues to gain a trading edge.
NOT WAVING BUT DROWNING?
The electronic trading systems that emerged in the 1990s
needed none of that.
CME Group, the parent of the CBOT, launched screen-based
trade in 1992. Electronic trading boosted volumes and revenue.
But it also opened up competition from newcomers, like the
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, or ICE, that were fully
electronic and did not need trading pits.
The demise of the open-outcry pits was foreshadowed at least
since 2006, when the volume of trade in CBOT grain futures
conducted electronically first surpassed pit-traded volume.
By then, London's LIFFE and Paris-based Matif exchanges had
closed their open-cry pits due to the expansion of e-trade led
by the Euronext, an all-electronic exchange based in Frankfurt.
"Once they (the CBOT and the CME) realized the future was
electronic, they made the change to a for-profit ownership and
public ownership," said Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at
the University of Houston. "The electronic revolution
essentially forced the change in organizational form on these
exchanges."
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)