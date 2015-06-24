Smart software key to fate of CME options pits as futures closure looms

(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's
open-outcry futures pits, please see "Chicago Pits: End of an
Era," ( here ))
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, June 24 As the July 6 deadline for
closing the century-old Chicago Board of Trade grain futures
pits looms, a cloud hangs over the future of the neighboring
options pits.
Traders and analysts say they are likely to stay open for at
least 18 months and probably longer, while CME Group Inc
, which runs them, will not say how long it intends to
keep them open. The answer depends in part on how soon
developers deem it cost-effective to create the fancy software
needed to execute complex options trades on screens.
Trading in the Chicago futures pits, once an icon of world
capitalism where raucous traders epitomized "open-outcry"
trading as they made and lost fortunes, has fallen to 1 percent
of total volume.
But even as the futures pits have lost their edge to Globex,
the super-fast but faceless electronic system introduced in
1992, more than 40 percent of CBOT grain options are still
traded in the pits. Particularly active are CME eurodollar
options, which last year posted nearly 90 percent of their total
volume in the pit.
The CME Group, parent of the CBOT, has a rule that it will
not shutter a product as long as at least 30 percent of the
trading volume is done in the pits.
CME customers say the algorithmic formulas used in screen
trading still cannot handle the multi-faceted options trades
popular among big hedge funds and commercial clients of the
exchange, including grain firms Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland Co.
"I don't know how they will get done without people.
Computers have a hard time understanding the different,
multi-legged option strategies," said Diana Klemme, vice
president and director of Atlanta-based Grain Service Corp's
grain division.
CME will eventually have to assess whether savings from
closing the options pits outweighs lost revenue if there is no
technology in place to replicate human ingenuity and maintain
trade in these complex instruments.
"This thing," said wheat options trader Virginia McGathey,
tapping her forehead, "can quickly decide" on complicated
options trades. "But try to type all that on the screen.
Impossible. That keeps us afloat somewhat."
The CME said in February it will save $10 million a year
when it shuts its futures pits in Chicago and New York. It is
keeping options pits open as they "continue to trade actively on
both floor and screen" - but closing them could save much more.
"People say if the exchange shuts down options they could
probably save another $40 million," said one Chicago floor
trading manager. "I'd say five years was optimistic, 18 months
pessimistic," for their continuance, he added.
COMPLEXITIES
Futures are tricky instruments and options are especially
complex. Creating the software that can handle options trading
is no easy task.
"In futures it might take one (software) developer to
recreate the work of 10 floor traders. But the more you dig into
complex options strategies, it ends up taking 10 developers to
do the work of one trader," said Patrick Hickey, head of market
structure for Optiver US, a firm that executes most of its
trades on the screen.
Futures contracts - agreements to buy or sell something for
delivery in the future - are a form of price protection. They
allow businesses to offset (or "hedge") their supplies on hand
against adverse price moves. Options take that a step further,
providing price insurance.
At the simplest level, traders can buy a call option if they
are bullish, expecting prices to rise, or a put option if they
are bearish - just easy clicks on a screen.
But today's multi-legged option strategies - with daunting
names like strips, straddles and strangles - involve
simultaneously buying and selling calls and puts at set prices
as traders factor in shifting price volatility.
The complexity means the investment needed to create
software that could execute all options trades is daunting.
The CME is already promoting a new trading channel called
RFQ, or Request For Quote, which is targeted at the business
handled by the options floor.
If a customer has, for example, a three-legged options
position, they can request a quote to execute the trade on the
screen. A screen broker, CME hopes, will jump in to make it.
"It's the Board of Trade's way of handling the lack of a
pit," says Roy Huckabay, grains analyst at The Linn Group.
So far, CBOT pit brokers say RFQs are still slow and no
immediate threat to losing their traditional customers. But many
players feel technological advances will eventually make
open-outcry options trading obsolete.
Even wheat options trader McGathey, who began as an order
clerk at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange in 1975, is
resigned to change.
"Who's to say they don't put together a program that takes
dictation and turns that into words on the screen?" she said.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Matthew Lewis)