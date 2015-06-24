A big, dark Chicago room will get a view when it goes on the market

(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's
open-outcry futures pits, please see "Chicago Pits: End of an
Era," here)
By Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO, June 24 FOR LET: 36,000 square-foot
(3,345 square-meter) cave in central Chicago. Three-story
ceilings, cutting-edge fiber optic feeds, historic art deco
setting. Ten pits available, perfect for lounging. Jackets not
included.
When CME Group Inc's futures pits in the cavernous
trading floor at the Chicago Board of Trade building fall quiet
next month, real estate broker Holly Duran will be working
overtime to find a tenant to occupy a storied piece of America's
financial history.
Prospective candidates could include big trading companies
like BP Plc, whose hundreds of Chicago-based traders now
occupy another former CME trading floor two blocks away, or tech
firms like CoCo, an incubator that brought tents and beanbags
onto the floor of the former grain exchange in Minneapolis.
"There's not a lot of high-ceiling unique office space in
Chicago," said Duran, who has advised CME Group on its property
holdings since 1980.
July 6 will mark the end of more than eight decades of
open-outcry grain futures trading at the landmark Chicago Board
of Trade Building, the art deco masterpiece housing the raucous
trading pits that came to be seen as a symbol of turbulent
capitalism reshaping the world. CME is closing the pits due to
the rise of electronic trading.
Now, the vast space once filled with thousands of
arm-waving, hoarse-voiced traders, runners and clerks will be
home to as-yet unknown new inhabitants lured, perhaps, by a
super-fast, sophisticated telecommunications network, or the
retro charm of 10 octagonal pits - with steps up the outside and
then down into an arena-like space in the middle - where trading
was conducted.
At an asking price of $30 a year per square foot, the 36,000
square-foot exchange floor - plus overhanging viewing galleries
with another 15,000 square feet (1,394 sm), and 27,000 square
feet (2,508 sm) of related space on the upper floor - could go
for more than $2 million a year.
"Depending on the user, the space may warrant a premium,"
said Duran. If a business needs more space, there is another
100,000 square feet (9,290 sm) or more available in the
building. Financial services, social media, the startup world,
advertising or the financial-technology industry are all
potential clients, she said.
BIG MAKEOVER
Agricultural futures such as corn and wheat have been traded
in downtown Chicago for a century and a half, and moved into the
existing building when it was built in 1930. The floor that is
now being shut down dates back to 1982, a time when the Chicago
Board of Trade was growing with the explosion of financial
futures contracts as well as commodities.
The CME sold the Chicago Board of Trade building in 2012 to
a consortium including GlenStar Properties, and then signed a
15-year lease-back on the agricultural trading floor and other
office space in the building, even though the faster and more
efficient electronic matching of bids and offers meant that only
2 percent of futures volumes were floor-based. Keeping the floor
open gave customers time to adjust to the volume shift to the
screen, CME said.
The three-story interior space has the feel of a sports
arena, but darker. Glassed-in galleries look down on the floor,
and massive electronic price boards flicker red, green and
yellow on all sides. On a recent visit, the pits were still
active, though less frenzied than in years past. Dozens of
traders still stood in the pits, wearing laptops supported on
harnesses around their necks, talking on cell phones, flashing
their distinctive hand signals and shouting out orders.
The CME is among the last big exchanges in the world to shut
down its pits.
Another exchange trading floor in the same CBOT building was
taken over by investment firm Peak6 for its in-house trading
operation; one smaller commodities exchange a few blocks away
became a gym.
CME also had a large exchange floor on Chicago's South
Wacker Drive, which was completely made-over for oil company BP,
for its own trading floor, after CME merged with CBOT in 2007
and consolidated all of its Chicago exchanges into the CBOT
building at LaSalle and Jackson.
"The large volume of space and the lack of windows created
our toughest challenge," said Lisa Adkins, a project manager for
Gensler architects who worked on the design for BP. They created
mezzanines to extend workplace areas over the big room, and
added an undulating ceiling for visual interest, she said.
Some renovations are also in order before new tenants arrive
at the CBOT as soon as the fourth quarter, Duran said.
Contractors will block the large open passageway that leads
from the grains floor onto CME's financial derivatives trading
floor, which is staying open. Most of the pits will be filled
in, leaving one as a casual meeting area for employees,
according to a mock-up created by New York architects
CannonDesign.
And windows long covered by vast price boards and displays
will be revealed.
"It's like night and day once you pop in windows. You have
this soaring height," said Duran.
(Additional reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing
by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Lewis)