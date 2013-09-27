CME delays start of London exchange for second time

GENEVA, Sept 27 CME Group Inc, the
biggest U.S. futures market operator, will again delay the start
of operations at its first exchange abroad in London, it said in
a statement to customers on Friday.
"This notice is to advise you that the launch date for CME
Europe Ltd. of 29th September has been delayed due to a
technical issue around the delivery of physical currencies," the
CME told customers on Friday in a memo seen by Reuters.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago
Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, had
previously postponed the launch of London-based CME Europe Ltd
to Sept. 29, for a trade date of Sept. 30, from Sept. 9.
"CME Group has been working very closely with the Financial
Conduct Authority and the Bank of England to achieve full
regulatory recognition, and we are committed to achieving a
successful CME Europe launch with its broad array of FX
products," the statement added.
A spokeswoman for the UK Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA)declined to comment.