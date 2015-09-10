UPDATE 2-Japan teams up with CME to develop LNG index, break oil-link

* CME to develop, clear Japan's LNG forward contract
SINGAPORE, Sept 10 CME Group said on
Thursday it will begin development and clearing of a Japanese
liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract later this year, as the
world's biggest importer of the fuel seeks to break a
decade-long reliance on oil-linked pricing.
The contract aims to give importers, including power
utilities and city-gas suppliers, an opportunity to hedge risks
as Japan prepares to liberalize its power market next year, and
could kickstart spot trading of the world's fastest growing
energy source.
The move could also deal a blow to Singapore's ambitions to
become a hub for LNG trading in the region. Already Asia's main
oil trading hub, Singapore is building LNG storage facilities,
while the SGX Singapore stock exchange plans to launch LNG
futures, but has given no timeframe.
Japan, which buys about a third of global LNG shipments, is
trying to cut fuel costs and gain more control over prices after
the shutdown of the country's nuclear plants in the wake of the
2011 Fukushima disaster pushed demand for gas to record levels.
With a wave of new supply from Australia and the United
States due to hit global markets in coming years, buyers have
voiced concern that an oil-linked price doesn't reflect LNG
market fundamentals.
The contract was initially launched last year, but has
failed to gain traction, as the fuel is usually bought on
long-term contracts with restricted shipping terms, while the
spot market is illiquid and lacks transparency.
The relaunch with the backing of CME Group is aimed at
kickstarting interest in the contract by making it easier for
global players to take part, boosting liquidity.
LNG supply contracts have traditionally spanned decades and
are based on the price of oil.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator,
said it will work with Japan's RIM Intelligence, a provider of
energy price and information services, on the non-deliverable
forward LNG contract.
It will be available for submission to clearing by CME via
the Japan OTC Exchange (JOE) and through over-the-counter
brokers by the end of the year, CME Group said.
