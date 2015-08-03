CME agrees to offer derivatives on Russell indexes

NEW YORK Aug 3 CME Group said on Monday
it struck an agreement with London Stock Exchange Group
to list derivatives contracts based on Russell indexes that are
currently listed only on rival Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
market.
The licensing agreement is for 12 years and pertains to
futures, options on futures and cleared over-the-counter
products based on FTSE and Russell indexes. The financials of
the deal were not disclosed.
The deal, which will give CME exclusive listing rights for
contracts on FTSE Russell indexes once ICE's agreement with
Russell expires in mid-2017, could represent a $76 million hit
to ICE's earnings before interest and tax, said Diego Perfumo,
an analyst at Equity Research Desk. ICE made $3.09 billion in
consolidated revenue last year.
"This particular event may be small, but from a strategic
perspective, it is a lot more material," Perfumo said in an
interview.
Exchanges have been investing more in indexing businesses
and intellectual property as the popularity of passive investing
has grown, making indexing data more valuable.
LSE agreed to buy Russell Investments, the owner of the
Russell 2000 stock market index, last year for $2.7 billion and
now has around $9.2 trillion of assets benchmarked against the
performance of its indexes, which include the UK's FTSE 100.
Derivatives based on the Russell 1000 indexes will be listed
on CME in the fourth quarter and will trade on both CME and ICE
until July 1, 2017, when they will only be traded on CME.
ICE will keep the exclusive U.S. rights to contracts based
on the Russell 2000 indexes until June 30, 2017, after which CME
will have the exclusive rights for 10 years.
CME will also list contracts based on the FTSE Emerging
Market, FTSE Developed Europe and the FTSE China 50 later this
year.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Grant McCool)