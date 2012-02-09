CME Group CEO: Don't expect new round of mega-mergers

Feb 9 Don't expect a new round of mega-mergers to sweep the global exchange industry, the chief executive officer of the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator said on Thursday.

While mergers of exchanges to create "national champions" will likely continue to be successful, "very complex, cross-border deals -- probably much less so," CME Group Inc CEO Craig Donohue predicted at a Credit Suisse investor conference.

Earlier this month regulators rejected the merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse AG, making it the third large international exchange combination to fail in the last two years.

CME, which has stayed away from large cross-border acquisitions, cemented its national dominance through domestic acquisitions in 2007 and 2008.