版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 07:07 BJT

CME says has 90-day CFTC waiver on margin change

May 3 The CME Group said it has received a 90-day extension from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement the controversial new rule in its margin policy for non-hedge positions.

The new policy, which was announced late on Wednesday and is required by the CFTC, will now be introduced on Aug. 5, rather than May 7, it said in a statement.

The Chicago-based commodities and energy exchange said its clearing division will work with the regulator to address member-customers' concerns during the extension period.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐