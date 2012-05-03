版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 00:05 BJT

New CME margin on non-hedge positions for members only

NEW YORK May 3 The CME Group's new, higher margin requirement on non-hedged positions applies only to members and will affect all the exchange's products, an official in the clearing department said.

The exchange will issue an advisory notice to members shortly to clarify the change in its margin policy for non-hedge positions which comes into effect on Monday, he said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐