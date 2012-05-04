UPDATE 3-CME members win 90-day reprieve from higher margin rules

* CME says has received 90-day extension for new rules
* Says will work with CFTC to address concerns
* Higher margins for non-hedge speculators now set for Aug 5
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, May 3 The CME Group was
granted a 90-day reprieve from imposing new rules that will hike
margins for some exchange members by as much as a third, one day
after news of the increase riled locals and roiled markets.
The new rules, which would have increased trading costs for
exchange members who are classified as speculators, will now
come into effect on Aug. 5 instead of on Monday, it said in a
release.
Members will continue to enjoy special terms that allow
them to meet the lower "hedger" margin requirement during the 90
days.
"During the extension period, CME Clearing will work with
the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) to address
member-customer concerns," the CME said. The exchange said it
had requested and been granted the delay on Thursday.
While traders are likely to be relieved, the abrupt
announcement and initial confusion over the plan could add to
frustration with the CME. Earlier on Thursday the exchange had
to scramble to defer a shift to extended trading hours in its
Chicago grain futures due to a regulatory snafu.
"They probably got a bunch of heat from the members," said
J. Mark Kinoff, president of Ceres Hedge, who owns a CBOT
membership.
From the Chicago trading pits to the New York oil and metals
markets, "locals" who typically trade with their own money were
aghast at the change in policy. Few had anticipated the changes,
although they are part of the financial reforms that regulators
have been working to implement for two years.
"You have regulations coming into algos (algorithms), into
banks' prop (proprietary) trading and now we're having issues
with locals having to put up more liquidity. It's got to hurt
liquidity," said a senior executive at a large futures
commission merchant.
Some traders said news of the new margins had roiled the
Chicago Board of Trade corn market on Wednesday as local
speculators liquidated spread positions rather than face the
need to put more capital on margin to maintain positions. Some
also blamed the shift for losses in New York oil futures.
Initial margin, the amount of collateral required to open a
new trade or meet a margin call, is typically set by exchanges
at two different levels: a higher "speculator" margin to reflect
the more volatile nature of those positions; and a lower
"hedger" margin for farmers, producers and other firms.
In the case of COMEX metals, for instance, the speculator
margin is 35 percent higher than the hedge margin. With the
change, any exchange members who are required to meet a margin
call would have had to put up 35 percent more capital.
END OF EXCEPTION
That exception on margins will end because of new federal
Dodd-Frank exchange rules, which mean members will have to pay
the higher speculative margins to initiate a new speculative
position. There is no change for members who qualify as hedgers,
and will be able to continue paying the lower hedge margin.
An official at the CME's clearing operation said his
department had been inundated by calls from traders seeking
clarification, some of whom mistakenly believed the new margins
applied only to financial contracts, not commodities. The
official confirmed that it applied to all products.
The changes only apply to those who hold exchange
membership, a group that typically includes local, individual
traders who are among the most active but also the smallest --
and those most likely to feel the pinch of higher costs.
"It's going to drain liquidity out of the market. It's a
shame because the people this market was made for, this is going
to make it difficult for them," said Kinoff.
The CME's energy and commodity exchange rival
InterContinentalExchange has already taken measures to
distinguish between hedgers and speculators, although the impact
is expected to be lower than at the Chicago exchange as it has
few members.
At ICE U.S. the margin for speculators used to be 40 percent
higher than hedgers, but was lowered to 10 percent to be in
compliance with the Dodd-Frank rules and ICE Clear Europe, where
Brent crude and gasoil trade, has already announced plans to
raise the spec margin by 10 percent from May 7.
It was not immediately clear whether the ICE had also
received permission to delay implementing the changes.