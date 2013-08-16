China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 16 CME Group : * CME lowers corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 25 pct to $2,025 per contract from $2,700 * CME lowers live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 25 pct to $1,013 per contract from $1,350 * CME lowers NYMEX coffee (KT) initial margins for specs by 22.2 pct to $3,850 per contract from $4,950 * CME lowers soybean oil futures (07) old crop initial margins for specs by 20 pct to $1,350 per contract from $1,688 * CME lowers soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 12.5 pct to $2,363 per contract from $2,700 * CME lowers sugar 11 futures NYMEX (YO) initial margins for specs by 25.9 pct to $1,100 per contract from $1,485 * CME lowers wheat futures (W) new crop initial margins for specs by 16.7 pct to $2,700 per contract from $3,240 * CME lowers lean hog futures (LN) initial margins for specs by 20 pct to $1,350 per contract from $1,688 * CME lowers NYMEX cocoa (CJ) initial margins for specs by 26.5 pct to $1,375 per contract from $1,870 * CME lowers soybean futures (S)initial margins for specs by 11.8 pct to $4,050 per contract from $4,590
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.