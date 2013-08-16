BRIEF-CME cuts margins for agricultural products

Aug 16 CME Group : * CME lowers corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 25 pct to $2,025 per contract from $2,700 * CME lowers live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 25 pct to $1,013 per contract from $1,350 * CME lowers NYMEX coffee (KT) initial margins for specs by 22.2 pct to $3,850 per contract from $4,950 * CME lowers soybean oil futures (07) old crop initial margins for specs by 20 pct to $1,350 per contract from $1,688 * CME lowers soybean meal futures (06) initial margins for specs by 12.5 pct to $2,363 per contract from $2,700 * CME lowers sugar 11 futures NYMEX (YO) initial margins for specs by 25.9 pct to $1,100 per contract from $1,485 * CME lowers wheat futures (W) new crop initial margins for specs by 16.7 pct to $2,700 per contract from $3,240 * CME lowers lean hog futures (LN) initial margins for specs by 20 pct to $1,350 per contract from $1,688 * CME lowers NYMEX cocoa (CJ) initial margins for specs by 26.5 pct to $1,375 per contract from $1,870 * CME lowers soybean futures (S)initial margins for specs by 11.8 pct to $4,050 per contract from $4,590