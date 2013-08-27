BRIEF-CME ups initial margins for corn, soybean, soybean meal futures

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
Aug 27 CME Group - * CME raises corn futures initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $2,363 per contract from $2,025 * CME raises soybean futures initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $4,725 per contract from $4,050 * CME raises soybean meal initial margins for specs by 12.5 percent to $3,038 per contract from $2,700
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Scottdale would be obligated to pay Mid Penn termination fee of $2.4 million under certain circumstances under deal - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare