BRIEF-CME ups initial margins for corn, soybean, soybean meal futures

Aug 27 CME Group - 
    * CME raises corn futures initial margins for specs by 16.7
percent to $2,363 per contract from $2,025
    * CME raises soybean futures initial margins for specs by
16.7 percent to $4,725 per contract from $4,050
    * CME raises soybean meal initial margins for specs by 12.5
percent to $3,038 per contract from $2,700

