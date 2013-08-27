BRIEF-CME ups initial margins for corn, soybean, soybean meal futures

Aug 27 CME Group - * CME raises corn futures initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $2,363 per contract from $2,025 * CME raises soybean futures initial margins for specs by 16.7 percent to $4,725 per contract from $4,050 * CME raises soybean meal initial margins for specs by 12.5 percent to $3,038 per contract from $2,700