Jan 8 CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers soybean futures (S) initial margins for specs by 10 percent to $2,475 per contract from $2,750

* CME raises natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) initial margins for specs by 10.5 percent to $2,310 per contract from $2,090

* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 7.7 percent to $4,620 per contract from $4,290 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru) )