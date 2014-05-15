版本:
2014年 5月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-CME lowers initial margins for gold and silver futures

May 15 CME :

* CME lowers Comex 5000 Silver futures (SI) <0#SI:> initial margins for specs by 8.3 percent to $9,075 per contract from $9,900

* CME lowers Comex 100 Gold futures (GC) <0#GC:> initial margins for specs by 7.7 percent to $6,600 per contract from $7,150
