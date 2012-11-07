版本:
CME lowers margin requirements for corn futures

Nov 6 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Tuesday lowered margins for corn futures (C).

The exchange operator lowered maintenance margins for speculators by 25 percent $1,500 per contract from $2,000 earlier.

It also lowered initial margins for speculators to $2,025 per contract from $2,700.

