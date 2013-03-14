版本:
CME cuts margins for heating oil futures by 9.3 pct

March 14 The CME Group, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade,  lowered maintenance margins for heating
oil futures for speculators to $3,900 per contract from $4,300. 
    The new margins would be effective after the close of
business on Tuesday, March 19, it said on Thursday.
