CME raises initial margins for Comex gold, NYMEX platinum

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
June 20 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, raised initial margins for Comex gold and NYMEX platinum futures, effective after the close of business on Friday, June 21.
The exchange operator raised Comex 100 Gold Futures (GC)initial margins for speculators by 25 percent to $8,800 per contract from $7,040.
CME also lifted Platinum futures NYMEX (PL) initial margins for speculators by 12.5 percent to $3,465 per contract from $3,080.
Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets, where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market move.
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4