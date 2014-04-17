版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-CME cuts initial margins for natgas and gasoline

April 17 CME Group :

* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) <0#NG:>initial margins for specs by 5 percent to $3,135 per contract from $3,300

* CME lowers RBOB gasoline futures (RB) <0#RB:>initial margins for specs by 12.5 percent to $3,850 per contract from $4,400
