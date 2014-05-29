BRIEF-CME cuts initial margins for natural gas

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
May 29 CME Group :
* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) <0#NG:> initial margins for specs by 10.5 percent to $2,805 per contract from $3,135 (Reporting by the Bangalore Commodities Desk)
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.