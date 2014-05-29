版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 30日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-CME cuts initial margins for natural gas

May 29 CME Group :

* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) <0#NG:> initial margins for specs by 10.5 percent to $2,805 per contract from $3,135 (Reporting by the Bangalore Commodities Desk)
