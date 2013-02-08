CME to cut margins on gold, precious metals, copper futures

* CME to cut gold margins by 10 pct effective Feb. 12
* CME also lowering silver, platinum, copper margins
NEW YORK Feb 8 CME Group Inc will
broadly cut margins on precious metals including gold, silver
and platinum as well as on copper, effective after close of
business on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
CME, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said
late Thursday it lowered initial margins on the benchmark COMEX
100-ounce gold futures contract by 10 percent to $5,940 per
contract from $6,600.
It also cut maintenance margins by 10 percent to $5,400 from
$6,000.
On Dec. 28, CME trimmed initial margins on gold futures by
11 percent.
Futures exchanges often adjust margin requirements to
protect themselves against the risk of participants defaulting
in response to changing market volatility.
CME also cut the margins on the COMEX 5,000-ounce silver
contract by around 14 percent, and those of the NYMEX 50-ounce
platinum futures contract by about 13 percent.
In addition, CME lowered margins for COMEX 25,000-lb copper
futures by around 11 percent.
To see the complete list of margin changes by CME click on: